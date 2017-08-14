Beverly Ann Crochet

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Beverly Ann Crochet announces her passing from this life on Aug. 9, 2017, at the age of 55.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of her service.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. by Deacon Bennett McNeal, with her service to begin immediately afterward with Reverend Joey Jagneaux officiating.

Beverly was born in Jennings to Percy J. Crochet and Lorita M. Boudreaux Crochet on Dec. 16, 1961. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family. Beverly loved to play cards, go camping and listen to music. She was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Beverly is survived by her father, Percy J. Crochet of Jennings; one son, Chance Bowring of Westlake; two daughters, Chasity Crochet of Lake Charles and Racheal Cormier-Schooley (Adam) of Orbisonia, Pa.; one brother, Curtis (Dorothy) Crochet of Kaplan; and one granddaughter, Hevon Schooley of Orbisonia, Pa.

Beverly was preceded in death by her mother, Lorita Crochet; and her two brothers, Dennis and Leonard Crochet.

