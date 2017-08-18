Board sees first balanced budget in yearsBoard sees first balanced budget in years

For the first time in about seven years, the Jeff Davis Parish School Board adopted what the superintendent called a “truly balanced budget.”

The 2017-18 operating budget, estimated at $61,724,302, was unanimously accepted during a Thursday night meeting. Dist. 7 representative Jimmy Segura pointed out the significance of the new fiscal year’s budget and commended Superintendent of Schools Kirk Credeur and the school board office staff for their work on financial matters.

Credeur said the budget is undoubtedly the result of teamwork, with every department carefully reviewing needs and expenses during the budget planning process.