Bobby James Latiola

Bobby was born in Crowley on March 20, 1962, to Henry J. Latiola and Norma Sensat Latiola.

He was called to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 20, 2017.

The family of Bobby Latiola would like his service to remain private.

Bobby loved his dogs, Sophie, Sadie and Ms. Lucy. He also loved to cook, grow a garden, listen to music, and work on cars. Bobby was a jokester, he loved picking and arguing with family and friends, but made sure he would always win. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bobby is survived by his close friend, David Hudson; his brother, Johnny Paul Latiola (Barbara) of Iota; his sisters, Neldarine Latiola Miller of Hathaway, Jeanelle Latiola Miller of Jennings and Brenda Latiola Broussard (Donald) of Egan; his nieces, Lisa Miller Semmes, Kala M. Regan, Brandi Miller, Tina B. Esthay, Tonia B. Lively, Tamra Richert, Bridgette, Laura and Kaitlin; his nephews, Chris Miller, and Donald Broussard, Jr.; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Norma Latiola; his brother-in-laws, Ken Miller, Wayne Miller; his nephew, Kirk Allen Miller; and his great nieces, Erica Regan and Christy Miller.

