Cassidy releases July convictions
District Attorney Michael Cassidy announced the following convictions recently obtained during the July 24 criminal petit jury session in the 31st Judicial District Court.
• Dustin Meaux of Morse pled guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine. The court sentenced the defendant to serve three years at hard labor with the Department of Corrections (DOC). The defendant is given credit for time previously served.
