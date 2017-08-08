COA hosting diabetes education classes
Jeff Davis Parish Council on Aging held the first free class in a series of six on diabetes awareness, education and control on Monday. The class aims to help seniors learn more about diabetes risks. The class will be held every Monday from Aug. 7 through Sept. 18 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., excluding Labor Day, at the COA’s home at 210 South State Street in Jennings. To register, contact Kim Benoit at (337) 824-5504.
