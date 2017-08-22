Community to hold third annual anti-violence crusade

The Third Annual Stop the Violence Crusade Community Event is scheduled for this weekend and is quickly becoming a highly anticipated event of peace and unity.

Following the shooting death of Jawon Lennette in 2015, local volunteer Natalie Mitchell began hosting the event as a way to bring awareness to senseless violence in the community, while also encouraging young people to learn how to resolve conflicts peacefully.

“I didn’t realize that two years ago, when God called Jawon home that his passing would set off a course of events,” said Mitchell. “The crusade has grown very quickly over these few years, and has brought families from all over the parish closer together.”