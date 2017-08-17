Congressman Higgins to visit parish

Congressman Clay Higgins will be visiting Jeff Davis Parish next week, and include stops in Jennings, Lake Arthur, Welsh and Fenton to meet with several area mayors. He will also be holding two other informal Q&A events, one of which is open to the public.

Press Secretary Andrew David said the visits with each of the area mayors would be private one-on-one meetings scheduled on Monday, August 21, before the public event, also on the same day.

“We are in what we call the August work period, or recess,” said David. “The Congressman is home all month and he’s using this time to visit all nine parishes in the Louisiana Third District. We did this back in April, and our goal is to dedicate these days to certain parts of the district in hopes of visiting with constituents to see what issues are most important to the people in those areas. That way, when congress comes back in session, he will have an updated idea what the people back home are feeling and what their concerns are. This particular visit will cover the entire Jeff Davis Parish area.”