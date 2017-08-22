Congressman Higgins visits JDP

As part of a District Three community tour, Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins made several stops in Jeff Davis Parish on Monday.

The tour started with a visit to the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home (SWLVH), followed by a meeting with Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn and a meet and greet at Darrell’s of Jennings for lunch. His itinerary included a visit to Lake Arthur City Hall, Welsh City Hall and Fenton Village Hall.

Higgins’ Press Secretary Andrew David said the congressman is using the month of August as an opportunity to travel through the district and communicate with constituents. The purpose is to learn what people are feeling and to talk to them about work currently being done in Congress.

