Dolan Isaac Doherty

Funeral services for Mr. Dolan Isaac Doherty, 88, of Jennings will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation for Mr. Doherty will be observed Wednesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Burial with full military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Mr. Doherty passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.

Mr. Doherty served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a diesel mechanic. Mr. Doherty loved the outdoors. Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed reading and woodworking and was an avid gun collector.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Tillie Van Etten of Madisonville; a son, Darrell Fred Johnston of Litchfield Park, Ariz.; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel James Doherty and Mary Matilda Benjamin Doherty; his wife, Margaret Inez McFarlain Doherty; four brothers; and three sisters.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.