Donate wisely to relief funds

How can one person help those devastated by Harvey? It’s a question many are asking right now.

Obviously, the number-one item that is being sought by charities working in disaster areas is money. Most of this money will be put to important use in the rescue and sheltering of hurricane victims. As always, though, scammers are seeing opportunities to make easy money off of tragedy.

A good rule of thumb if you plan to donate is to only give to reputable organizations that were not created in the direct aftermath of the disaster.

Three websites, including charitynavigator.org, givewell.org and guidestar.org, give detailed insight on how thousands of charities operate, including how donations are used, if the organization has ever faced legal trouble, how much money is put toward staff salaries and more pertinent information.

Meanwhile, GoFundMe has created a centralized page for campaigns benefitting those affected by Harvey. The site is working with organizers to ensure donations go where intended.

It is important that we all do what we can to help all those affected by this seemingly never-ending storm. However, be smart about giving. It will not only keep your finances safe, but ensure innocent storm victims receive the help they need, too.