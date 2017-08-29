Eleasha Aguillard Richard

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Eleasha Aguillard Richard announces her passing from this life on Aug. 24, 2017 at the age of 44.

The family of Eleasha are honoring her wishes to be cremated and will announce a time of a Memorial Service at a later date.

Eleasha was born in Crowley to Paul Aguillard and Mary Gillespie Aguillard on Feb. 28, 1973. She was a LPN, a job she enjoyed. Her pride and joy were her daughter and her grandchildren. Eleasha also enjoyed watching wrestling and swimming with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eleasha is survived by her mother, Mary Gillespie Aguillard of Jennings; her daughter, Carley Hebert (fiancé Stefan Godeaux) of Jennings; her grandchildren, Caynn Nycholase Godeaux and Evey Belle Naomy Godeaux; as well as numerous loving family and friends.

Eleasha was preceded in death by her father, Paul Aguillard; and her daughter, Cierra Eve Hebert.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Eleasha is requesting that donations be made in her name to a charity of your choice.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.