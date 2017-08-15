Elton officials OK culvert repairs

ELTON – The council here has voted on a motion to continue repairing all culverts through the town and will begin with those in the most severe condition first.

Elton Mayor Pro Temp Anthony Guillory said at least six more will be done immediately, including both sides of the street on the corner of Al Woods Street and St. Joseph Street, both sides of LaFleur and Yoakum streets and the south side of the corner of Livingston Street and Powell Road. The remaining three to be addressed during this phase will be determined upon further discussion as to the severity of the condition of the culverts, as well as the volume of traffic in those areas.