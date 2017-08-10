Elton officials prepare for school year

ELTON – As students all over the parish prepare to head back to school for the 2016-17 school year, officials here remind the public to use caution in and around school zones.

“We have many children who are walking to school, as well as parents who are dropping them off on and around school grounds,” said Elton Town Council Member Shirley Johnson. “We want to remind the public that the road in front of Elton High School (EHS) is a one way street in the mornings for drop off and again in the afternoon for pick-up times. Please remember to be courteous to each other on the roads and obey all traffic laws as we begin the new school year. By doing so, we also teach our children to be courteous to others.”