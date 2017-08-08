Emery Louvier

A Mass of Christian Burial for Emery Louvier, 91, will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Reverend Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 2-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family requests that visitation resume on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral mass.

Emery will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Emery was born in Estherwood on Jan. 13, 1926, to Joseph Louvier and Leona Fontenot Louvier. He was called from this life on Aug. 5, 2017.

Emery served our country honorably in the United States Army. He worked in the oilfield as a Motor Man. Emery loved going camping, cutting grass, gardening and fishing, especially when setting trout lines. He also loved to sit on his porch drinking coffee. Emery enjoyed watching sports on TV sitting in his recliner. Above all, he loved his family. Emery was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Emery is survived by his daughters, Charlene Gotte of Lake Charles and Pam (Keith) Daigle of Evangeline; his grandchildren, Joey, Sem, Shylyn, Tessie, Tran and Chasa; 20 great-grandchildren; 20 great great-grandchildren; and one great great great-grandchild.

Emery was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Leona F. Louvier; his wife, Liza Louvier; his daughter, Joyce Dean; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; three sisters; and his special niece, Thelma Ritter.

Carrying Emery to his final resting place in Greenwood Cemetery will be Joey Edalgo, Tran Daigle, Brent Miller, Keith Daigle, Owen Daigle and Matt Edalgo.

