Eva LaSage

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Eva LaSage, 85, of Evangeline announces her passing from this life on Aug. 7, 2017, while surrounded by her family.

Funeral services for Mrs. LaSage were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends was held at the funeral home beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 5:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.

Visitation resumed on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 8 a.m. and continued until the time of her service at 2 p.m.

Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery.

Eva was born in Duson to Stanley Martin and Bella Royer Martin on March 20, 1932. Eva was a homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She loved sewing, cooking, quilting, crocheting and playing video poker. Eva was a kind and loving woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eva is survived by her three sons, Hilton LaSage of Evangeline, Ronald LaSage (Cathy) of Carlyss and Darrell LaSage of Evangeline; her three daughters, JoAnn Leger (Terryel) of Evangeline, Janelle Benoit (Mark) of Evangeline and Jennifer Cormier (Troy) of Jennings; her two sisters, Joyce Martin of LeBleu Settlement and Beatrice Rogers of Westlake; as well as 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 15 great great-grandchildren.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Bella Martin; her beloved husband, Nelson LaSage; her son, Michael LaSage; and her granddaughter, Misty Dawn LaSage.

Carrying Eva to her final resting place will be Josh Murray, Kevin LaSage, Justin Cormier, Jaime LaSage, Jonathan LaSage, and Darrell LaSage. Honorary pallbearers will be Severn Murray and Jacob LaSage.

