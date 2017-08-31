Evangeline resident anticipates repeat of past floods

EVANGELINE — The Hoffpauir home in the Bluff area of La. 100 is still undergoing renovations after being damaged during the Aug. 2016 flood. Now the homeowners are wondering if the neighborhood will be submerged once again.

According to Julie Hoffpauir, however, waiting for the water is now second nature. In 2013, the home barely escaped taking on water during extensive January flooding. Last August, however, the structure took on about two feet of water from the nearby Bayou Des Cannes.