Fenton discusses chicken ordinance
FENTON – Officials here are discussing plans to amend an existing livestock ordinance regarding specific standards for keeping chickens within village limits.
During the July village meeting, a citizen approached the Fenton Board of Aldermen in reference to regulations regarding the keeping of chickens or fowl in the village. She shared concerns for her family and property, as her neighbor’s chickens would frequently enter her yard, chase her grandchildren and cause property destruction.
During that time, Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred, Jr. said an existing livestock ordinance was brought up in 2010, but only addressed large animals and had no specifications regarding chickens.
Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43889
Posted by Graphic Designer 2 on Aug 15 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry