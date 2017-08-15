Fenton discusses chicken ordinance

FENTON – Officials here are discussing plans to amend an existing livestock ordinance regarding specific standards for keeping chickens within village limits.

During the July village meeting, a citizen approached the Fenton Board of Aldermen in reference to regulations regarding the keeping of chickens or fowl in the village. She shared concerns for her family and property, as her neighbor’s chickens would frequently enter her yard, chase her grandchildren and cause property destruction.

During that time, Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred, Jr. said an existing livestock ordinance was brought up in 2010, but only addressed large animals and had no specifications regarding chickens.