Fenton receives Beautification Award

FENTON – For the second year in a row, the village here was one of seven recipients to be chosen to receive the Lt. Governor’s Beautification Award. The award is sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation (LGCF) and was presented at the recent 80th Annual Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) Convention in Shreveport. Fenton was selected as the state’s Cleanest City in the District 7, Category A level.

“In 2016, we won our first Beautification Award from the Lt. Governor’s Office,” said Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred, Jr. “We won that award again this year. Our village maintenance workers, along with members of the community, have worked really hard to invest in the beautification of our town, and it’s paid off. We may be a small community, but the dedication and pride we have for our town re

ally shines through.”