Guy Ryan Lopez

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Guy Ryan Lopez announces his passing from this life on Aug. 30, 2017, at the age of 27.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, from 3-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in Calvary/Greenwood Cemetery.

Guy was born in Houston, Texas, to Terry J. Lopez and Connie Dailey Lopez on Dec. 14, 1989. Guy worked as a salesman for Acadian Brick & Stone. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and mud-riding. Guy also loved working on the farm and riding his side-by-side. He was an avid sportsman and a member of the Lake Arthur Boat Club and the Delta Water Fowl. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Guy never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Guy is survived by his mother, Connie Dailey Lopez and his stepfather, Harold Quebedeaux of Jennings; his fiancée, Deanna Marie LaSage of Jennings; his brother, Lance E. Lopez of Jennings; his stepbrother, Jared Quebedeaux of Evangeline; his stepsister, Ashley Quebedeaux of Jennings; his maternal grandfather, Lonnie A. Dailey of Evangeline; his uncle and godfather, Perry A. Lopez (Renee) of Lafayette; his godmother, Valerie Dailey Carney (Howard) of Tallulah; his bonus family, Trey, Stacy, and Tyler Myers of Jennings; his bonus grandparents, Tim and Karla Strohe; as well as four godchildren.

Guy was preceded in death by his father, Terry J. Lopez; his grandfather and grandmother, Eli and Gisele Lopez; his stepgrandmother, Merlene Lopez; his grandmother, Shirley Leger Dailey; and his uncle, Jerry Lopez.

Carrying Guy to his final resting place will be Lance Lopez, Jared Quebedeaux, Stuart Bergeaux, Tyler Myers, Marcus Achane, Justin Cormier, Josh Oustalet and Jeffery Trahan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jayden Bearb, Colton Bergeaux, Mike Daigle, Ben Matte, Shaun Lopez and Phillip Lopez.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.