Harold Wayland Welch

Mr. Harold Wayland Welch, 76, of Lake Arthur passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at his home in Lake Arthur.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Welch was cremated.

He was born and raised in the Jennings/Lake Arthur area and continued to make his home here for the rest of his life.

Mr. Welch enjoyed gardening and reading. He loved to visit friends and family and if he couldn’t visit, then he loved talking on the phone with them.

Mr. Welch leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Zoe Oliver Welch; three daughters, Zan (Dale) Hollister of Lake Arthur, Kimberly Pettijohn of Lake Arthur and Sarah (Jamie) Byrne of Harrogate, England; and two sisters, Karen (Frank) Profumo of New Orleans and Maryanne (Lloyd) Orgeron of Katy, Texas; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Wayland Welch, Sr. and Ouida Hoffpauir Welch; his son, Charles Thomas Welch; and one great-grandchild, Gracie Foreman.

The family requests that any donations be given to the American Diabetes Foundation or charity of your choice in his memory.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.