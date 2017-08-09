Hear Her Roar: Sophomore wins Reebok CrossFit Games
On Sunday, Chloe Smith earned the title of Fittest Teen on Earth at the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, she was back at the box, eyeing another chance to prove her fitness next year.
After fighting her way through 10 grueling workouts spread over four days, Smith took the title in the 14-15 age division by two points.For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43851
Posted by Graphic Designer 2 on Aug 9 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry