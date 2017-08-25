Hounds fly past Chargin’ Indians 13-0

SULPHUR – The Welsh Greyhounds looked to be ready for the upcoming season, as they defeated the Washington Marion Charging Indians in the SPOT Jamboree in Sulphur last night by a 13-0 score.

“We haven’t watched film yet, but I can tell you we were pleased with the way we played overall,” stated Welsh Head Coach John Richardson. “We had the ball for just two possessions and we were able to move 70 yards and 92 yards to score. Our defense had to get used to the speed of a class 3-A team on Washington-Marion’s first possession, but then we settled down and were able to shut them out. I think we cleaned up the mistakes we made in the scrimmage and got better this week, and that’s what we want to see.”