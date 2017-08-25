Indians fall to Blazers in sloppy contest 15-6

GRAND LAKE – The Elton Indians traveled to Grand Lake on Thursday to take on the Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers in the Grand Lake Jamboree. Unfortunately, the Indians were unable to keep up with the Trailblazers, and after a very muddy two halves of football, the Trailblazers came out on top 15-6.

The Trailblazers were a familiar foe for the Indians, as the two teams had shared the same district for the past two seasons. However, the familiarity didn’t seem to help the Indians much, as they were unable to get much going on the offensive side of the ball. Elton Head Coach Doyle Carter discussed his team’s play and the outcome of the contest.