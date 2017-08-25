Indians fall to Blazers in sloppy contest 15-6

GRAND LAKE – The Elton Indians traveled to Grand Lake on Thursday to take on the Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers in the Grand Lake Jamboree. Unfortunately, the Indians were unable to keep up with the Trailblazers, and after a very muddy two halves of football, the Trailblazers came out on top 15-6.

The Trailblazers were a familiar foe for the Indians, as the two teams had shared the same district for the past two seasons. However, the familiarity didn’t seem to help the Indians much, as they were unable to get much going on the offensive side of the ball. Elton Head Coach Doyle Carter discussed his team’s play and the outcome of the contest.

For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.

Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=44045

Posted by on Aug 25 2017. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in