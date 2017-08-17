It’s not your choice

With today kicking off scrimmages for some local football teams, it’s impressive to look at the talent this area continues to produce year-in and year-out. Sure, every team has a down year once in a while; however, the schools in our coverage area continue to spit out some of the finest young athletes around. And not are they just good athletes, most of them are good people raised by good parents.

If any football fans have been keeping up with the progress of Travis Etienne Jr. as Clemson began fall camp, the Jennings native has quickly found his way up the Tigers’ depth chart at running back and should gain playing time from an early start.

Did anyone think otherwise? Probably not, but to know that a boy who was raised from great parents, respected all adults and never left a kid without an autograph is making a name for himself in one of college football’s most elite programs is something special.

Bulldog fans, and all others who had the chance to watch him terrorize their beloved teams, may have all had their thoughts on where Etienne should go to school, however that all came down to the decision he and his family had to make. And as the early glimpses Etienne has shown at Clemson, he probably made the right choice for him.

Almost every year this parish has an athlete who is faced with a choice of which college to attend to play a sport and get an education, and although most want them to go to their favorite schools, it’s ultimately their choice. And as simply fans of the sport they play, it’s important to remember it’s the athletes who will have to spend the next four or five years of their lives going through this process.

So although some may be LSU fans, McNeese fans or Ragin’ Cajun fans, remember it’s about what’s best for the student athlete themselves.