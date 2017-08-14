James ‘Bennett’ Augustine

May 25, 1940 – Aug. 8, 2017

KINDER – James Bennett Augustine, after a battle with cancer, went to meet his Savior on Aug. 8, 2017.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Fenton, with Father Rojo Koonathan, HGN, officiating and Father Roland Vaughn concelebrating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, from 3-10 p.m. at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Kinder. A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, Aug. 12, at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Kinder from 8-9 a.m.

Burial will follow in LeBleu Cemetery.

Bennett was born on May 25, 1940, in Fenton. Bennett graduated from Fenton High School in 1958, where he excelled as an athlete. He and his tennis partner, Eddie Watkins, won state runner-up in all state classifications. He was an avid basketball player, winning a state championship his senior year and was selected on the All-State Basketball Team. He played American Legion Baseball in Welsh and was coached by Jimmy Martin and Tobert Cormier. He went on to pitch for McNeese State University for one year with a record of 5-0.

In 1959, Bennett began working for the Department of Transportation and Development and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Habetz of Pine Island. In 1960, Bennett and Patricia welcomed their first child and continued to have seven more children over the next 14 years. During this time, he touched many lives as a baseball and basketball coach. He coached Little League Baseball in Fenton, then coached Mid-City and American Legion baseball in Lake Charles for seven years. He also coached boys’ Little Dribblers basketball in Fenton for many years and coached high school girls’ and boys’ basketball in Fenton from the sidelines. One year he attempted to help the girls’ Little Dribblers by coaching his daughter’s team. After one year of coaching girls, he said he was never doing that again!

Bennett retired as an Engineering Construction Supervisor in 1987. He loved hunting, fishing, sports and gardening. He was a taxidermist and became a crawfish farmer during his retirement years. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He loved to brag to others about their accomplishments.

He was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Church Choir, Knights of Columbus, Rosary Group, and Church Bazaar Committee. He participated in Cursillo No. 4 and was president of the LeBleu Cemetery Board.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Patricia Habetz Augustine; four sons, Benet Augustine and wife, Susan, of Fenton, Kevin Augustine and wife, Maureen, of Iowa, Adrian Augustine and wife, Gail, of Fenton and David Augustine and wife, Dawn, of Hathaway; three daughters, Mona Miller and husband, Brent, of Hathaway, Arlene Heinen and husband, Dave, of Hathaway and Cynthia Broussard and husband, Gordy, of Kaplan; 24 grandchildren, Jacquelyn Hoffpauir, Mikki Marquart and husband, Eric, Carlie Matherne and husband, Charley, Hannah Miller, Chelsey Hetzel and husband, Ben, Morgan Augustine, Madison Augustine, Tyler Augustine, Brittany Onxley and husband, Alex, Dillon Stewart, Lauren Heinen, Anna Heinen and fiancé, Bryan Howard, William Heinen, McKinley Heinen, Dalton Augustine, Brandon Harrell, Krystal Thibodeaux and husband, Shannon, John Gordy Broussard, Emma Broussard, Claire Broussard, Dylan Augustine, Sydney Augustine, Colby Augustine and Ian Augustine; 11 great-grandchildren, Keith Hoffpauir, Bryceson Hoffpauir, Isabella Marquart, Bradley Marquart, Esther Matherne, Titus Matherne, Zachary Hardy, Haleigh Hardy, Payton Crochet, Kash Thibodeaux, and Grayson Onxley; one brother, Orville Augustine and wife, Jan of Kinder; two sisters, Carol Denison and husband, Fred, of Iowa, and Vida LeBleu and husband, J.C., of LeBleu settlement; and two sisters-in law, Freddie Augustine of Fenton and Brenda Augustine of Lake Charles.

Bennett was preceded in death by his parents, McKinley and Alied Augustine; his infant daughter, Lauren Anne Augustine; his sister, Eula Sharp and husband, Wyatt; and his brothers, Jerry and Phil Augustine.

Carrying Bennett to his final resting place will be his grandsons, Tyler Augustine, Dalton Augustine, William Heinen, Dylan Augustine, John Gordy Broussard, Colby Augustine and Ian Augustine.

Honorary pallbearers are his godchildren Cecil Compton, Dolores Sharp Brand, Donny Habetz, Chad Habetz, Kathryn Labbe’ and Cyle Denison.

The family of Bennett Augustine wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Michael Broussard, Dr. Craig Broussard, Yvonne Krielow, N.P., and the nurses and staff of the Oncology Department at Memorial Hospital.

