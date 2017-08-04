JDN ready to go back to school

It’s back to school next week, and Jennings Daily News (JDN) is ready for another great school year! When the students head back to school, so do we, because we know how important coverage of our area schools is to our readers and community.

Our pages are always open to the incredible administrators, educators, volunteers and students in our schools. Whether it’s honor roll lists, pictures from a class experiment or a short report on happenings from the student council, we invite each school in our coverage area to share their news with us. There is no cost for schools to submit news and pictures. It’s simply a way to share with the community.

Send news and pictures to editor@jenningsdailynews.net or drop items at our office at 238 N. Market Street in Jennings. We certainly want to help promote our students and schools as much as we can.

Also, please feel free to invite us to events for potential coverage! While we may not always be able to attend an event, we certainly do look forward to Cajun days, pumpkin decorating contests, student markets, pep rallies, book fairs, plays and more, and we do try our best to make every event we are invited to. However, even if we cannot be with you, utilize our contact information. School employees and parents often break out their own cameras for school events. If the JDN cannot attend a particular event, simply snap a picture and send it to us with a brief description. We run news from our schools as quickly as we can, so you could see your news as soon as the next day!

We extend this invitation to all of our awesome schools in Jeff Davis, as well as our schools in our Acadia coverage area, which includes Egan, Estherwood, Evangeline, Iota, St. Francis, Mermentau, Mire and Morse.