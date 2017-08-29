JDP volunteers aid Houston

A few local volunteers packed up their trucks, boats and supplies and did what most people only talk about doing.

A 12-man volunteer team left Sunday evening with five boats and headed to Texas to aid in rescue efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The team included Ryan Courville and Rockie Roy of Jennings Police Department (JPD), Corey LaMarque, Doug Croyle and Sheldon Perry of Jennings Fire Department (JFD) and David McGregor and TJ Miller of Roanoke Fire Department (RVFD), as well as Cord Stevenson of Lake Arthur, Gerald Hobson of Thornwell and Jeff Files, originally of Lake Arthur.