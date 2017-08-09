JDSO to open substation

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) will soon be opening a substation to provide more convenient service to the Lacassine-Woodlawn area.

Sheriff Ivy Woods said the location was chosen due to the recent influx of residents in the western part of the parish, as the population continues to spill over from Calcasieu Parish.

“This is a project we’ve been wanting to do for a while now,” said Woods. “We’re going to try this out on a temporary basis for approximately six months. If the community utilizes our services enough during that time, we will make plans to continue and invest in having someone man that station full-time.”

Woods said the substation is meant to meet the non-emergency needs of the citizens in the rural area, such as filing complaint reports.

“Obviously, if someone has an emergency, they should call 911 and we will dispatch patrol deputies to the scene immediately,” he continued. “This is to help provide some convenience to the community so they won’t have to come all the way into Jennings for non-emergency needs. Citizens can go to the location and fill out reports or request assistance.”