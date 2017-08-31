Jennings man dies in crash

A 27-year-old Jennings man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police Troop D reported that the 3:30 a.m. crash occurred on La. 26 south of La. 1126, about two miles south of Jennings. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet truck was traveling north on La. 26 when, for unknown reasons, it traveled off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle came to rest in an open field.

The driver, Guy Ryan Lopez, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Lopez and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths in 2017.