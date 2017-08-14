John Allen, III

Funeral services for Mr. John Allen III, 57, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, with Rev. C. James Fontenot officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday in the church.

Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Mr. Allen entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2017, in a Lake Charles hospital.

He was a native of Lafayette and lived in Jennings most of his life. He attended Jennings High School, retired from the City of Jennings and was a member of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church.

He leaves to mourn his departure his wife, Elnora Allen; his loving and devoted daughters, Keyera and Kaneesha Allen, both of Jennings, Esther Hamilton of Crowley, Nicole Hampton of Rayne, Alana Monette of Oakdale and Zhamiera Rudolph of Scott.; two brothers, Cleveland Blair and Pernell Allen, both of Jennings; four sisters, Sherry (Olivia} Remo of Lake Charles and Caletha Savoy, Eveldia (James) Williams and Cassandra Rubin, all of Jennings; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a special friend, Wilda Jones of Austin, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Allen, Elizabeth Harmon, and grandparents, Eva and Earl Blair.

Words of comfort maybe expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com .