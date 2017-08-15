Jonas P. ‘Doc’ Faust

Jonas P. “Doc” Faust, 86, of Welsh passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Lake Charles.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh.

Burial will follow in Our Lady Of Seven Dolors Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 8, 1931, to Jacob H. Faust and Emma Sarah Smith-Faust in Potters Mill, Penn. Jonas retired from the Air Force after proudly serving our country for over 20 years. He served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam and worked as an Aircraft Mechanic, which led him to his passion of collecting various planes that he worked on during his service time. He loved fishing and gardening. Jonas was a very strong-willed and determined man who never gave up on anything. During his illness, he became too weak to walk, but was mind set on being able to walk again. God granted his wish the day Jonas was able to walk through the Gates of Heaven and reunite with his parents, Jacob and Emma; his twin sister, Janet Reish; his sisters, Rachel Halt, Mary Long, Relda Nale, Madeline Gearhart, Alberta Wagner and Anna Sarah Houtz; and his brother, Louis Faust.

Jonas has left to treasure his memory his best friend and devoted wife of 61 years, Amanda Faust; his daughters, Pearly Stebbins, Sarah Jolie and husband Karl and Mary Harrison and husband Mike; his son, Jonas P. Faust, Jr. and wife Lisa; sister, Geraldine Faust; six grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild; and 12 step great-grandchildren. Numerous other relatives and friends also survive.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers to make donations in memory of retired M.Sgt. Jonas Faust

to the Disabled Veterans Association or to the Kidney Foundation.

