JPD incentive recognizes officers

One local business has recently joined forces with the Jennings Police Department (JPD) to recognize city police officers for all they do for the betterment of the public.

“The owner of a local business recently came to me and wanted to show appreciation to our officers for all the unseen efforts they make for the community,” said JPD Chief Todd D’Albor. “When times are good and crime is down like it is right now, it’s easy to become complacent with the ongoing task our officers still have at maintaining that peace. That’s when officers can often go underappreciated, unnoticed or under-acknowledged. It’s easy to feel comfortable as we go about our every day lives when we don’t see anything going on, but they still do a lot to maintain that level of peace.”

D’Albor said just last week, he received calls from two businesses regarding security checks.