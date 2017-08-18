JPD incentive recognizes officers

One local business has recently joined forces with the Jennings Police Department (JPD) to recognize city police officers for all they do for the betterment of the public.

“The owner of a local business recently came to me and wanted to show appreciation to our officers for all the unseen efforts they make for the community,” said JPD Chief Todd D’Albor. “When times are good and crime is down like it is right now, it’s easy to become complacent with the ongoing task our officers still have at maintaining that peace. That’s when officers can often go underappreciated, unnoticed or under-acknowledged. It’s easy to feel comfortable as we go about our every day lives when we don’t see anything going on, but they still do a lot to maintain that level of peace.”

D’Albor said just last week, he received calls from two businesses regarding security checks.

JPD announces July 2017 Officer of the Month
Sgt. Richard Geiger was selected as the July 2017 Officer of the Month with the Jennings Police Department. JPD Chief Todd D’Albor said the sergeant is responsible for importantasks crucial in investigations, including analyzing computer data, working on forensic crimes, handling major cases and assigning detectives to cases. Geiger was presented with a $50 gift card to Strickland’s Spirits and Eats, a Strickland t-shirt and a certificate of award. A copy of the award with his name on it will be placed on the wall inside the restaurant.

For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.

Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43949

Posted by on Aug 18 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in