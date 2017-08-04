Lake Street construction to begin soon

LAKE ARTHUR – Officials here this week discussed updates on a long-planned water line repair project, as well as drainage issues.

“First of all, we want to let the public know the construction to put in a new six-inch main water line on Lake Street will begin very soon,” said Councilman Robert “Bobby” Palermo. “We will be digging up the side of the street there where the park is and putting in the new water line.”

Interim Mayor Sherry Crochet said once the new water main is installed, a new overlay will be laid over the repairs. The project is anticipated to take approximately (how long) to complete.