LC author, therapy dog visit city

Jeanie, the three-legged therapy dog from Lake Charles has quite a following, and will soon visit Jennings with her owner, Lydia Crochet.

Jeanie and Crochet are part of a team that helps to provide therapy and comfort to children, veterans and the disabled.

“Jeanie helps to teach children about being different and finding your own path,” said Crochet. “She is an adopted rescue and a licensed therapy dog, who happens to only have three legs. We visit hospitals and nursing homes, and she is a big hit at the veterans home here in Jennings, especially the amputees. As a matter of fact, I took a video of her last July with one of the female veterans who has since passed away, but the video is still popular and is going viral.”