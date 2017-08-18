LEGOS AT THE LIBRARY
The Jeff Davis Parish Main Branch Library, located at 118 W. Plaquemine St. in Jennings, is holding Game Day activities through the month of August. The first Game Day was held in the library basement on Thursday, August 17, with LEGO Club. On Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 4 p.m., Game Day will feature an UNO activity, and on Thursday, Aug. 31, beginning at 4 p.m., will feature a Kids Choice Game Day. There is no charge to participate and all school-aged children are invited to attend.
