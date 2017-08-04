Let kids handle their own problems

In My own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

When I was growing up, my parents never got involved with my teenage drama. Yes, teenagers have a lot of drama, and anyone raising them completely knows and understands what I’m referring to.

As children transition from child to young adult, hormone fluctuations, social challenges and life changes create new, stressful reasons for young people to be excitable, bordering on dramatic. I’m not picking on teenagers or anyone’s children; it just is what it is. It’s a part of life and it’s normal. However, as parents, it’s our jobs to be a steady source of reason and stability for our children, as they are often unable — or unwilling — to make wise decisions during this delicate time of their lives.

What’s not normal is the influx of parents becoming emotionally involved in that drama, forgetting that their role as a parent involves providing rational advice. In short, we must provide them with a living example of how to manage social and personal conflicts.

I realize not every situation should be ignored. When legitimate bullying is an issue, sometimes legal action must be taken. I’m referring to typical teenage bickering that really should be left to be resolved on its own.

All parents have been, or will be, involved in some form of teenage conflict in one way or another, but how we handle them says a lot about us as people.

When my kids are involved in some sort of typical teenage drama, I ask three questions: “Are they harassing or assaulting you? Are they preventing you from interacting with your real friends or progressing academically? Are they disrupting your day to a degree that you cannot function?”

If the answer to these questions is no, then my response is, “I hate to break it to you, but you’ll have to handle it yourself.”

I can offer the best advice I have based on my own experience, but I cannot fix the problem or get involved. By intervening in my children’s lives on inconsequential matters, I do them no justice. Not only do I risk resorting to immature behavior myself, but I also take a very character-building experience away from them, which is to learn how to cope with social conflicts. Unpleasant people don’t go away in adulthood, and if they don’t know how to manage their emotions and brush off the poor behavior of others now, they won’t in the next phase of their lives. If I inappropriately intervene, I prohibit their emotional and social development, thus creating the next generation of emotionally immature adults. I don’t think I could live with myself if I didn’t do my best to prevent that from happening.

Welcome to my little world.