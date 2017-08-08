LHS expansion underway

LACASSINE – A $4 million expansion project for the high school here is underway through the summer months.

Lacassine High School (LHS) Principal Christina Fontenot said the current construction is a part of phase two in the overall renovations.

“Phase one began back in January and included the construction of the two back buildings and the extension of the cafeteria,” she said.

Continued construction on these two buildings — which will hold eight elementary and eight high school classrooms — is anticipated to be completed in February 2018. The addition of these classrooms will eliminate the need for five other classrooms currently being used in the mini-gym.

“Once the construction is completed enough that we can move these classrooms, we will be able to do some renovations to those rooms in the mini-gym, and prepare them for future use, as the school population is still growing,” explained Fontenot. “Phase two began on June 5, and the first major project included the removal of all the asbestos in the school floors. They were then inspected and painted grey with red, white and black flecks through the entire school. Other renovations included the addition of the new front façade with a secure entrance, the revamping of the administration area, new air conditioning unit to replace the outdated boiler system and LED lighting, as well as new glass doors into the cafeteria. We anticipate this phase to be completed in November of this year.”

Fontenot said the expansion and renovations are necessary, as the surrounding rural community has continued to grow in recent years.