Madray L. Mire

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Madray L. Mire announces her passing from this life on Aug. 8, 2017, at the age of 82.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 18, from noon until the time of her service.

Madray will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Madray was born in Jennings to Alton Leger and Ellie Benoit Leger on Jan. 26, 1935. She was a Surgical Tech, a job in which she loved. Madray loved to cook and entertain family and friends. She was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Madray is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Madray was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Ellie Leger; her beloved husband, Milton Mire; her sisters, Levia Leger Esthay, Wilda Leger Istre and Janelle Leger Bourque; and her brothers, Earl Leger, Emory Leger, Alton Leger and Minus Leger.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.