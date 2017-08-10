Marie Boudreaux Amy

Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Boudreaux Amy, 97, of Jennings will be held Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Our Lady Help of Christians, immediately following an 11 a.m. rosary with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be observed Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Miguez Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. Amy died at 2:35 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Azelea Estates in Gonzales.

Mrs. Amy was born in Duson on April 7, 1920. She attended Rayne High School and later Sowela Tech in Lake Charles, where she received her LPN degree. She worked at Jennings American Legion Hospital in Jennings for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, Ladies Altar Society, and Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Mrs. Amy made her home in Jennings for 60-plus years.

Mrs. Amy leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law, Gordon James and Judith “Kim” Amy of Gonzales; her grandchildren, Stephen Earl Racca Jr. and wife Susan, Christopher Charles Racca and wife Wendi, Brent Matthew Amy and wife Kaylin; and her great-grandchildren, Kealy Michelle Racca, Abby Catherine Racca, Spencer Eron Racca, Alexandra Christine Dietz, Ashley Nicole Dietz, Kerri Elizabeth Racca, Jammi Anne Racca, Rylin Sharon Racca, Ramsie Jane Racca, Ryder Stephen Racca, Madelyn Claire Amy and Blythe Marie Amy.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 52 years, Alvin William (A.W.) Amy; two daughters, Sharon Elizabeth Amy Racca and Jennifer Claire Amy; brothers Maurice Boudreaux, Jr., Edward Boudreaux, Warren Boudreaux, Wilson Boudreaux; her sisters, Letha Navarre, Lula Mae Gary, Bernice Robin, Eunice Arceneaux, Lena Trahan and Beulah Guidry; and her parents, Maurice and Aline LeBlanc Boudreaux, who were both of the Duson/Scott area.

