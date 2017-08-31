Mary Suire

Feb. 12, 1944 ~ Aug. 26, 2017

KAPLAN – Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Vincent Funeral Home-Kaplan honoring the life of Mary Suire, 73, who died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home , located at 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, from 8-9 a.m. for immediate family only. Visitation will resume for the public from 9 a.m. until time of services, with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at Suire Cemetery.

She is survived by her three sons, Laurence Suire and his wife, Susan, of Vinton, Addison Suire, Jr. and his wife, Rachel, of Hathaway, and Ronnie Suire and his wife, Becky, of Prairieville; three daughters, Tammy and her husband, Douglas Cormier, of Gueydan, Ann and her husband, Kent Broussard, of Lake Arthur and Amanda and her husband, Rusty Lognion, of Hayes; two brothers, Roy Touchet of Cow Island and Mark Touchet of Cow Island; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Addison Suire, Sr.; her parents, Icay Touchet and the former Eledia Menard; one infant daughter, Eledia Suire; two sisters, Joyce Suire and Patsy Abshire; and one brother, Ronnie Touchet.

Condolences may be sent to the Suire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.