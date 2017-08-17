Mayo J. Landry, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Mayo J. Landry, Jr., 79, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Miguez Funeral Home from 4-9 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. Friday until time of service.

A rosary, led by Deacon Mike Tramel, will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Mr. Landry died at 8:14 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in his residence.

Mr. Landry was a lifelong resident of Jennings and an Iota High School graduate. He retired from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Court Bailiff after 14 years of service. Over the course of his lifetime, Mr. Landry wore many “hats,” including those of Retail Management, Business Owner, Sales Representative, Bus Driver and Contractor. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church.

Survivors include one son, Mitchell (Pam) Landry of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Suzanne (Billy) Daigle of Carencro, Sherry (Donnie) Istre of Ragley; one brother, Lenis (Audrey) Landry of Jennings; his grandchildren, Alison Landry, Nicolas (Melanie) Landry, Michael (Brooke) Daigle, Marianne (Jared) Daigle Bell, Joshua and Jacob Istre and Andrew Pierce. Mr. Landry’s family would like to acknowledge his granddaughter, Dawn Landry, who provided exceptional care to her grandfather in his time of need; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Liam Daigle, Royce Bell and Kasey Landry. Mr. Landry is also survived by his wonderful caregiver and extended family member, Jackie Richard and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayo J. and Annie Mae English Landry; his wife, Barbara Ann Andrepont Landry; one son, Gary Landry; and one sister, Della Ruth Guidry.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Istre, godchildren, Joe LeJeune, Jarred Guidry, brother-in-law, Dennis Andrepont, and nephew, McKinley “Butch” Guidry.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.