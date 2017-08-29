Michael Dean Duhon

Michael Dean Duhon, 57, of Bernice passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Reeds Memorial Medical Center.

A memorial service honoring Michael will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at 4 p.m. in the Main Chapel at Miguez Funeral Home, with Bro. Pat Deshotel officiating.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and continue until the time of service.

Michael was born Oct. 3, 1959, in Jennings to Wilfred and Freida McMillan Duhon.

He loved playing catcher in baseball and he enjoyed visiting with his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Barbara Sockrider of Roanoke; and two brothers, Phillip (Sue) Duhon of Lake Charles and Ricky (Sandy) Duhon of Moss Bluff.

Mr. Duhon was preceded in death by his parents.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.