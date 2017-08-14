Mildred ‘Millie’ Pelly

Funeral services for Mildred “Millie” Pelly, 82, will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at 2 p.m. in Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley, with Chaplain Mark Broussard officiating.

Mrs. Pelly passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at 2:28 p.m. at American Legion Hospital in Jennings.

Burial will be in Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou.

The family has requested visitation be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, from 2-10 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include three sons, Leonard and wife, Audrey Pelly of Austin, Texas, Jeff Pelly and husband, Bill Hufnagle of Easthampton, Mass., and Dallas “D.J.” and wife, Mary LeLeux Pelly, Jr. of Crowley; five grandchildren, Chris Pelly, Joseph Lee Pelly, Stacey P. and husband, Collin Kurt, Deanna Pelly and Dallas Allen Pelly; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clarence Broussard of Baytown, Texas, and Norris Broussard of Marshalltown, Iowa.; two sisters, Jeanette Seaton of Jennings and Anita Fristo of Springdale, Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Lydia H. Broussard; one brother, Calvin Broussard; and one sister, Ruth B. DuBose.

