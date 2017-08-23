Mona Marie Olivier Clay

Mona Marie Olivier Clay, 88, of Welsh passed away Aug. 21, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April, 28, 1929, in Egan to Hubert Oliver and Zoia Oliver.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady Seven Dolors Catholic Church of Welsh with entombment following in Our Lady Seven Dolors Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 5-9 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday, Aug. 24, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the processional to the church for the funeral service.

Mona was a devoted Christian and a member of Our Lady Seven Dolors Catholic Church of Welsh. She retired from Jefferson Davis School Board after teaching in Welsh for over 30 years. Mona was a member of the Catholic Daughters, DAR, retired Teachers Association, the Orchid Society, Welsh Museum, Garden Club, Ladies American Legion Auxiliary, Ladies V.F.W. Auxiliary, P.T.A. and Welsh Band Booster, holding office in many of the civic organizations.

Left behind to treasure her loving memory are her children, Trudy Clay Stigall and husband Stephen, Cheryl Clay Hesse and husband Stephen; daughter-in-law, Linda Leblanc; grandchildren, Wade Guillory and wife Renee, Emily Clay, Lauren Clay and Brian Clay and wife Mary Ann, Stephen Stigall II, Christian Stigall, James Stigall, Donald Clay Stigall, Leah Hesse Hichens and husband Adam, Ellen Hesse Barker and husband Brandon, Stephanie Hesse Ray and husband Adam, Kathryn Clay Hesse and Monica Hesse; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Clay, Mason Guillory, Aimee Hichens, Kate Hichens, Zoa Barker and Evelyn Ray; sisters-in-law, Earline Oliver and Betty Oliver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Oliver and Zoia Leger- Oliver; husband, Cassius H. Clay; children, Pamela Clay and Michael Clay; sister, Mildred; and brothers, James, Hubert, Jr., Richard and William.

