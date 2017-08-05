Nettie Thibodeaux Ewing

Funeral services for Nettie Thibodeaux Ewing, 74, of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Reverend James Townley, Reverend Nolan Borel and Reverend Len Whitaker officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Nettie will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery.

Nettie was born in Iota on July 24, 1943, to Adolph Thibodeaux and Celestine LaCombe Thibodeaux. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Aug. 4, 2017. Nettie was a homemaker who enjoyed dedicating her life to taking care of her family. She liked to spend her free time playing bingo, crocheting, playing video machines and Solitaire on the computer, sitting outside and watching Western movies. Nettie, most of all, loved spending time with her family, including her beloved dog, Ginger. She was a kind and loving person and she will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.

Nettie is survived by her husband, Kenneth N. Ewing of Jennings; her sons, Dimmick (Sonja) Ewing of Fruita, Col., and Heath Ewing of Jennings; her daughter, Tesa (Johnny) Hollier of Jennings; her brother, Thomas A. (Mabel) Thibodeaux of Lake Charles; her sisters, Charlotte (T.C.) Martinez of Evangeline and Camala (Darrell) Daigle of Jennings; her grandchildren, Bryce, Brenton, Brionna, Brandt, John, Justyn, Darlyn, Dré, Neesa, Darion, Jaissa and Austin; and her great-grandchildren, Jack, Jennaleigh, Lathan, Gracey, Wes and Kaydi.

Nettie was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Celestine L. Thibodeaux; and her daughter, June Ewing.

