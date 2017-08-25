Parish on alert for storm

Jeff Davis’ Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) is closely monitoring the movement of Hurricane Harvey, anticipating how to best protect the people of the parish.

As of press time Friday, Harvey was a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles inland. Landfall was predicted for late tonight or early Saturday along the central Texas coast, between Port O’Connor and Matagorda Bay, an area about 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

Harvey grew quickly Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday, the National Hurricane Center reported it had become a Category 2 hurricane.