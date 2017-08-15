Park attendants look out for ducks

Attendants of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park want to encourage the public to use the best feeding practices on the duck population in the park.

Park handler Troy Prince said although park workers are glad to have so many people who come and provide snacks for the ducks, often they are unaware that the wrong foods are not only unhealthy for the ducks, but can also pollute the environment.

“Quite often, people think bread is the best snack for the ducks, but it actually causes a lot of problems,” said Prince. “Bread actually doesn’t provide the proper nutritional value or calories the ducks need to keep warm during the winter months. When they don’t eat all of what is thrown in the water or their environment, the bread will settle in the water and ferment, causing pollution and a foul smell, as well as an unpleasant surface algae. This algae also kills the fish and can create disease for all the animals that live in the park.”

Prince said the ducks do like seedless grapes cut in half, cooked rice, any type of birdseed, peas, corn, oats and chopped lettuce.