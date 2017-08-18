Petitioners: Recall ‘only symbolic’

WELSH – The co-chairs of the committee to recall Mayor Carolyn Louviere issued a press release Thursday afternoon stating that their efforts are only symbolic, and signatures are not actually being accepted on the petition.

Welsh residents Jeannell Jackson Vital and Calvin David Spriggings filed the petition with the Secretary of State’s office on Aug. 2. They have 180 days from that date to secure 689 signatures from registered voters in the town, but according to their press release, they are not seeking any signatures.

In a joint press release, the co-chairs said they feel Louviere is out of touch with the majority of the town, which needs modern leadership.

While both stated they feel there are issues that merit a recall effort, they later added, “The establishment of our recall committee is merely symbolic. We want to show that anyone can feel empowered to organize and launch a recall effort; however, whenever you recall an elected official just because you do not agree with their positions on issues, a slippery slope is created, yielding a potential domino effect.”

Vital and Spriggings said they have received several phone calls from people interested in signing the petition, but are not accepting signatures.