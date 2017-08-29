Remembering Rhoda
Longtime Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Library employee Rhoda Marsh will soon have a permanent monument of remembrance in her honor at the Library Main Branch.
JDP Library Director Dr. Linda Lebert-Corbello recalls Marsh’s three decades plus of service as a steadfast testament of dedication, loyalty, hard work and love.
"For over 33 years, Rhoda served as one of the most conscientious employees I've ever known," said Lebert-Corbello. "She came to work for the library system when she was a mere eighteen years of age, and for over 33 years, she managed to learn every facet of library work."
