Remembering Rhoda

Longtime Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Library employee Rhoda Marsh will soon have a permanent monument of remembrance in her honor at the Library Main Branch.

JDP Library Director Dr. Linda Lebert-Corbello recalls Marsh’s three decades plus of service as a steadfast testament of dedication, loyalty, hard work and love.

“For over 33 years, Rhoda served as one of the most conscientious employees I’ve ever known,” said Lebert-Corbello. “She came to work for the library system when she was a mere eighteen years of age, and for over 33 years, she managed to learn every facet of library work.”

Rhoda Marsh

