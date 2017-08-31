Richard Pierre ‘Rick’ Fontenot

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Richard “Rick” Fontenot announces his passing from this life on Aug. 30, 2017 at the age of 66.

The family is honoring his wishes to be cremated and will hold memorial services at a later date.

Rick was born in Jennings to Andrus Fontenot and Laura Miller Fontenot on Oct. 2, 1950. Rick worked as a carpenter, a job he loved. He loved the outdoors, fishing, working in his yard and doing woodworking crafts. He also loved watching sports, especially baseball, and football, as well as Fox News. Rick was so proud to have been a deacon for the Assembly of God Church in Sulphur. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Rick never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to mourn Rick’s passing are his beloved wife, Mona Faye Fontenot of Roanoke; his two daughters, Chastity Fontenot of Lake Charles and Rikki Leigh Fontenot of Westlake; his five grandchildren, Aubrenee, Drew, Brennen, Tanner and Maxx; his two great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Preston; as well as numerous loved ones.

Rick’s family would like to send thanks to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care and his nurse, Terri.

The Time is Now

If you are ever going to love me,

Love me now, while I can know

The sweet and tender feelings

Which from true affection flow.

Love me now

While I am living.

Do not wait until I’m gone

And then have it chiseled in marble,

Sweet words on ice-cold stone,

If you have tender thoughts of me,

Please tell me now.

If you wait until I am sleeping,

Never to awaken,

There will be death between us

And I won’t hear you then.

So, if you love me, even a little bit,

Let me know it while I am living

So I can treasure it.

Author Unknown

